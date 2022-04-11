Jordan, Jackie A.
April 15, 1933 - April 10, 2022
Preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Jordan; and daughter-in-law, Linda Best. Survived by her children, Jim Best, Cindy (Dan Larsen) Sorensen, and Kerry (Jeff) Fishbaugh; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Nani; her extended family and many dear friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10:30am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, with INTERMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Wednesday, from 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2022.