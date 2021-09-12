Menu
Jacob Theodore Mertes
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Home
659 Voyager Dr
Alexandria, MN
Mertes, Jacob Theodore

Jacob Theodore Mertes passed away August 7, 2021, at the age of 42. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11am, at Anderson's Funeral Home, in Alexandria, MN.

The Service will be live streamed on Jacob's memorial page on the Anderson Funeral Home website. A VISITATION will take place one hour prior to the Service at the Funeral Home on Friday. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held in Libby at 4pm, October 1, at River Bend Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donated contributions will be used to aid local Libby, Montana organizations that support the couple's passion for the outdoors and for healthcare.

Anderson's Funeral Home and Crematory

659 Voyager Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308

(320) 763-5900 | www.andersonfuneral.net
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Anderson Funeral Home
659 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Funeral Home
659 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
River Bend Restaurant.
Libby, MN
