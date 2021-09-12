Mertes, Jacob Theodore



Jacob Theodore Mertes passed away August 7, 2021, at the age of 42. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11am, at Anderson's Funeral Home, in Alexandria, MN.



The Service will be live streamed on Jacob's memorial page on the Anderson Funeral Home website. A VISITATION will take place one hour prior to the Service at the Funeral Home on Friday. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held in Libby at 4pm, October 1, at River Bend Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donated contributions will be used to aid local Libby, Montana organizations that support the couple's passion for the outdoors and for healthcare.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.