Jacob R. Richards Sr.
Richards, Jacob R., Sr.

Jacob R. Richards Sr., age 39 years of Ithaca, NE.

Preceded in death by mother, Sheila; grandfather, Willis Richards Sr. and mother-in-law, Diane Robinson Bennett. Survived by wife, Ann; children, Jon Richards of Lincoln, Kelly Richards, Meghan Richards and Jacob Richards, Jr all of Ithaca; father, Willis Richards, Jr. of Valley; brother, Brandon (Mandy) Richard of Yutan; sister, Traci Happel of Council Bluffs; grandmother, Millie Richards of Valley; many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and "brothers".

GATHERING with the family Friday 5-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday 10:30am all at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn with a maximum attendance of 200. All Covid-19 related restrictions for funerals and indoor gatherings will be enforced. This may cause delays or restricted admittance. Private inurnment. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
