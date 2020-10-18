Menu
Jacque K. Jacox
Jacox, Jacque K.

Age 71

Omaha. Survived by her husband, David; children, Stephanie Vondrak of Omaha, Paula (Roy) Patrick of Vienna, Virginia, and Matt (Leslie) Jacox of Waterloo, NE; 7.5 grandchildren; father, Paul Quisenberry of Wood River, NE; sister, Janet (Sherm) Carr of Gibbon, NE; and brother, Gary (Ida) Quisenberry of Wood River.

VISITATION: Monday 12Noon-8pm, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Private Interment. Memorials to ALS of the Heartland. Condolences to:

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
20
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
