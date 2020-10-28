Anstey, Jacqueline Diane (LaPole)



Born Sept. 24, 1937; passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Norman L. Anstey. Lovingly remembered by children: Susan Hollenbeck (John), Norman Anstey (preceded in death by wife Sue), Diane Smart (Sandy), Shawn Anstey (Kelli), Amy Fitl (James), Jason Anstey, Justin Anstey, and Megan Larsen. She was proud to be the grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Private family services at St. Timothy's Reno Catholic Church in Iowa. Memorials or condolences can be mailed to 8109 S. 39th Street, Bellevue, NE 68147.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.