McCartney, Jacqueline M.February 15, 1923 - July 1, 2021Age 98 - Preceded in death by husband, Dewain and daughter, Patricia McCartney. Survived by daughter, Peggy (Pat) Flinn; grandchildren, Tony (Jocelyn) Wynn, Molly (Jeremy) Atherton; 6 great grandchildren; a host of loving family and friends.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68144.Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Cross.ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000