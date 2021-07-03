Menu
Jacqueline M. McCartney
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
McCartney, Jacqueline M.

February 15, 1923 - July 1, 2021

Age 98 - Preceded in death by husband, Dewain and daughter, Patricia McCartney. Survived by daughter, Peggy (Pat) Flinn; grandchildren, Tony (Jocelyn) Wynn, Molly (Jeremy) Atherton; 6 great grandchildren; a host of loving family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68144.

Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Cross.



ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Presbyterian Church of the Cross
1517 S. 114th Street, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
