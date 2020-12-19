Menu
Jacqueline B. McWilliams
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
McWilliams, Jacqueline B. (Allensworth)

October 29, 1945 - December 13, 2020

Age 75. Preceded in death by husband, David C. McWilliams Sr.; parents, Caroll and Virginia Allensworth; and brother, Gary Allensworth. Survived by sons, David C.(Kristine) McWilliams Jr., Robert McWilliams, Timothy McWilliams and Christopher McWilliams; sister, Patty (Butch) Weikle; brother, Ron Allensworth; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many neices and nephews, and Tinkerbell. All who loved her deeply, cherish her memories and miss her dearly.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 4:30pm, at 4830 S. 21st Street, Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m.
4830 S. 21st Street, Omaha, NE
Quinn will take care of your mom and dad now
Sorry about your loss she will be missed
I will always love you Grandma.
