McWilliams, Jacqueline B. (Allensworth)



October 29, 1945 - December 13, 2020



Age 75. Preceded in death by husband, David C. McWilliams Sr.; parents, Caroll and Virginia Allensworth; and brother, Gary Allensworth. Survived by sons, David C.(Kristine) McWilliams Jr., Robert McWilliams, Timothy McWilliams and Christopher McWilliams; sister, Patty (Butch) Weikle; brother, Ron Allensworth; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many neices and nephews, and Tinkerbell. All who loved her deeply, cherish her memories and miss her dearly.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 4:30pm, at 4830 S. 21st Street, Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.