Petersen, Jacqueline H. (Vance)
January 31, 1930 - March 2, 2021
Age 91, of Louisville, NE. Survived by daughter, Candace (Jerry) McClun of Louisville; grandsons, Jason (fiancé Ann Fischer) McClun of Louisville and Aaron (Tiffany) McClun of Bellevue; great-granddaughters, Danielle and Harper McClun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Helen Vance; son, Michael Norlen; husband, Harold Petersen; and sister, Shirley Collins.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 8, 2021, 11am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 2pm, at the Bellevue Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook Page. VISITATION: Sunday, March 7th, 2021, 1-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com
FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.