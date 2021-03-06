Menu
Jacqueline H. Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Petersen, Jacqueline H. (Vance)

January 31, 1930 - March 2, 2021

Age 91, of Louisville, NE. Survived by daughter, Candace (Jerry) McClun of Louisville; grandsons, Jason (fiancé Ann Fischer) McClun of Louisville and Aaron (Tiffany) McClun of Bellevue; great-granddaughters, Danielle and Harper McClun.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Helen Vance; son, Michael Norlen; husband, Harold Petersen; and sister, Shirley Collins.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 8, 2021, 11am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 2pm, at the Bellevue Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook Page. VISITATION: Sunday, March 7th, 2021, 1-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran
36712 Church Road, Louisville, NE
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
1287 Bellevue Blvd. South, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
