Jacqueline Schewe, age 89, passed away peacefully December 15, 2021. She was born March 27, 1932, to the late Alvin and Eva (Clark) Falk in Omaha, NE.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Schewe; son-in-law, Mike Rine; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Rine.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Barbara Rine; son, Bill (Jami) Schewe; sisters, Frances Anson and Kathy Falk; grandchildren, Dennis Rine, Melissa (Matt) Mitchell, and Anna Schewe; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-4pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am at WestLawn-Hillcrest Cemetery on Monday, December 20, 2021. Memorials are suggested to Saint Albert Schools or Dominion Christian School in Oakton, VA.
We're so sorry to hear of your loss. We so enjoyed our visits when we found time. I had a fantastic visit about her (our) family connections, it always brought a good chuckle and stories that would light up the conversations. She will be truly missed in life but will always bring enjoyable thoughts and warmth to our hearts.
God Bless
Randy and Rhoda Hawkins
Friend
December 17, 2021
I send my love and sympathy to you Barb, Bill and family. I loved your mom. Jackie had such a great smile and laughed a lot. She was such a good cook and I was the lucky recipient of her homemade chicken and noodles and many other wonderful meals. She will be missed. It must comfort your hearts knowing she had faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and is in his presence now. My prayers go out to you all during this time.
Love
Suzanne Slayman Lovell
Friend
December 17, 2021
