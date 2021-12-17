Schewe, Jacqueline



March 27, 1932 - December 15, 2021



Jacqueline Schewe, age 89, passed away peacefully December 15, 2021. She was born March 27, 1932, to the late Alvin and Eva (Clark) Falk in Omaha, NE.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Schewe; son-in-law, Mike Rine; granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Rine.



Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Barbara Rine; son, Bill (Jami) Schewe; sisters, Frances Anson and Kathy Falk; grandchildren, Dennis Rine, Melissa (Matt) Mitchell, and Anna Schewe; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-4pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am at WestLawn-Hillcrest Cemetery on Monday, December 20, 2021. Memorials are suggested to Saint Albert Schools or Dominion Christian School in Oakton, VA.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.