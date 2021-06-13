Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline J. Sowers
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Sowers, Jacqueline J.

February 15, 1933 - January 28, 2021

Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Sowers. Survived by daughters, Kristi Sowers, Karla (Jim) McKay; son, Kurt (Sherri) Sowers, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 brother and a host of other loving family and friends. Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10am at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 11810 Burke Street, Omaha NE. Memorials St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Luke United Methodist Church
11810 Burke Street, Omaha, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jackie was a neighbor of mine on North 52nd street for 19 years. I will always remember her kindness, generosity and welcoming smile. May her soul Rest In Peace and her family be blessed with fond memories.
Joan Baker Standifer (Stanley)
Friend
June 13, 2021
Thinking of your family. We enjoyed getting to know your mother in church.
Randy and Darlene Mueller
June 13, 2021
Kurt/Shari Deepest condolences on your loss. may her memory be for a blessing
Jeff Itkin, M.D.
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results