Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Sowers. Survived by daughters, Kristi Sowers, Karla (Jim) McKay; son, Kurt (Sherri) Sowers, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 brother and a host of other loving family and friends. Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10am at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 11810 Burke Street, Omaha NE. Memorials St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Jackie was a neighbor of mine on North 52nd street for 19 years. I will always remember her kindness, generosity and welcoming smile. May her soul Rest In Peace and her family be blessed with fond memories.
Joan Baker Standifer (Stanley)
Friend
June 13, 2021
Thinking of your family. We enjoyed getting to know your mother in church.
Randy and Darlene Mueller
June 13, 2021
Kurt/Shari
Deepest condolences on your loss. may her memory be for a blessing