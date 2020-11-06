Conner, Jacqueline Y. "Jackie"
March 17, 1936 - November 3, 2020
Preceded in death by infant son, Benjamin Conner Jr.; siblings: Imogene Floyd, William Butler, Donnie Butler. Survived by husband, Ben Conner; children: Carla Conner, Cara Sydnor, Carleton (Aisha) Conner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
VISITATION 1-3pm Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.