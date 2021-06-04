May 1, 1954 - May 15, 2021
Age 67 years of Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lynn; brother, Richard. She is survived by her husband, Jack York; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Alma Muhlecke; stepdaughter, Karen York; stepson and daughter-in-law, Carl and Amy York; grandchildren, Isa, Jadyn, Seth, and Keely; siblings, Rick and Patti Eppenbaugh, John and Cheryl Radford, Chris and Dana May; many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 7, 2021, 3pm, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, NE. BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, NE. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
Nebraska, 11711 Arbor Street, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144 https://www.alz.org/nebraska
PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH
Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | pelanfuneralservices.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.