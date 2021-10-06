Menu
James E. "Jim" Allington
Allington, James E. "Jim"

September 23, 1933 - October 1, 2021

Proudly served his country in the United States Army. Preceded in death by wife, Janice; daughter, Kim; parents, Vernon and Mable (Thiessen) Allington.

Survived by daughters, Vicki Stark (Steve) and Karen Allington.

VISITATION: Thursday, October 7, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Friday, October 8, at 11am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
You were the nicest man and always greeted evreyone like family. You will be greatly missed!
Lisa Meyers
Other
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 6, 2021
Gary and Cheryl Honts
October 4, 2021
