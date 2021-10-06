Allington, James E. "Jim"
September 23, 1933 - October 1, 2021
Proudly served his country in the United States Army. Preceded in death by wife, Janice; daughter, Kim; parents, Vernon and Mable (Thiessen) Allington.
Survived by daughters, Vicki Stark (Steve) and Karen Allington.
VISITATION: Thursday, October 7, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Friday, October 8, at 11am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.