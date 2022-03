Andrews, James L.



August 19, 1964 - June 11, 2021



Preceded in death by mother Barbara. Survived by father Ervin; siblings, Julie (Stacy) Gibson, and Richard; nephew Jared Gibson; niece Katelyn Gibson; and extended family.



VISITATION will be Wednesday, June 16, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 11am, all at the Funeral Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.