James E. "Jim" Bauer
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Bauer, James "Jim" E.

December 1, 1925 - September 23, 2021

Age 95 of Wahoo, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 29, at 10am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE 68050. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 28, from 5-7pm, with 7pm KC ROSARY at Svoboda Funeral Home. INTERMENT with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion Post #254, or American Legion Auxiliary.

To leave Condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Kathy- I am very sorry for your loss. Your dad was a very sweet man. Take care- Terri
Terri Mathews
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
