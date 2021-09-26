Bauer, James "Jim" E.
December 1, 1925 - September 23, 2021
Age 95 of Wahoo, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 29, at 10am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE 68050. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 28, from 5-7pm, with 7pm KC ROSARY at Svoboda Funeral Home. INTERMENT with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion Post #254, or American Legion Auxiliary.
