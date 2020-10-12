Lundberg, James BernardAge 95 - October 10, 2020Of Essex, IA. Passed away at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Carmen Lundberg of Essex; daughters, Gail Ginger and companion, Curt Swanson of Bennington, NE, Annette Johnson and husband, Kirk of Red Oak, IA, and Michelle Irvin and husband, Doug of Simsbury, CT; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Curtis Lundberg of Denver, CO; sister, Phyllis Radil of Omaha, NE; and many other relatives and friends.CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES will be held 2pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Bethesda Lutheran Church. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later date in the Bethesda Cemetery. Social distancing and wearing of masks is required.NELSON-BOYLAN-LeRETTEFUNERAL CHAPEL410 Sixth St., Red Oak, Iowa 51566(712) 623-2525 (800) 653-4881