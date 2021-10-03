Menu
James E. Blake
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blake, James E.

October 23, 1933 - September 28, 2021

Survived by sons, Bill (Connie), and Paul (April); daughter, Janet Enciso (Jon); five grandchildren: Tim Blake (Kat), Jon Blake (Marsha), Katie Enciso, Jordan Enciso-Merrill (Jonathan), and Blake Enciso; three great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Rachel); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, October 7th, from 10:30am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Family Interment: Friday, October 8th, at 2pm, Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to AFSP Nebraska Team Joe, or Alcoholics Anonymous.

