Blake, James E.



October 23, 1933 - September 28, 2021



Survived by sons, Bill (Connie), and Paul (April); daughter, Janet Enciso (Jon); five grandchildren: Tim Blake (Kat), Jon Blake (Marsha), Katie Enciso, Jordan Enciso-Merrill (Jonathan), and Blake Enciso; three great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Rachel); nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Thursday, October 7th, from 10:30am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Family Interment: Friday, October 8th, at 2pm, Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to AFSP Nebraska Team Joe, or Alcoholics Anonymous.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.