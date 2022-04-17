Bowers, James G. Jr.
November 4, 1949 - April 11, 2022
Survived by wife of 33 years, Lisza; daughters: Marjina (Joseph) Smith, Maya (Taylor) Wittmaack; granddaughters: Priyanka, Peliah, Phoenix; 2 brothers; many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11am, at First United Methodist Church of Springfield (480 Main St., Springfield, NE).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.