Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James G. Bowers Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Bowers, James G. Jr.

November 4, 1949 - April 11, 2022

Survived by wife of 33 years, Lisza; daughters: Marjina (Joseph) Smith, Maya (Taylor) Wittmaack; granddaughters: Priyanka, Peliah, Phoenix; 2 brothers; many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11am, at First United Methodist Church of Springfield (480 Main St., Springfield, NE).

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.