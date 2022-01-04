Brown, James K.
March 16, 1949 - January 1, 2022
Survived by wife, Francine Myers-Brown; daughter, Katherine Brown-Hollins; granddaughter, Karina Hollins; mother, Gloria Smith; sisters: Sandra Riley and Karen Walker; multiple nieces, nephews, as well as a multitude of friends.
Preceded by father; Kenneth Brown; first wife, Cynthia Tate-Brown; daughter, Kerry Brown.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at
Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2022.