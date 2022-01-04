Menu
James K. Brown
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Brown, James K.

March 16, 1949 - January 1, 2022

Survived by wife, Francine Myers-Brown; daughter, Katherine Brown-Hollins; granddaughter, Karina Hollins; mother, Gloria Smith; sisters: Sandra Riley and Karen Walker; multiple nieces, nephews, as well as a multitude of friends.

Preceded by father; Kenneth Brown; first wife, Cynthia Tate-Brown; daughter, Kerry Brown.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors at

Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Shocked and sad to hear about Jimmy´s passing. He was a great man. I loved working with him. My prayers are with the Brown Family.
James Reall
Work
January 23, 2022
Love you, Jimmy! Working with you around, was a great pleasure. Loved hearing your stories. Loved our Carter Lake years. Hugs to you, Francine and family. Amy
Amy J Johnson
Work
January 11, 2022
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Francine. I don't need to tell you he will truly be missed.
Ernest Banks
January 7, 2022
I'm sorry for y'all's loss. Mr Jimmy was a great man and was an honor to have meet him and worked with him and to call him a friend. May God bless y'all's family and may he wrap his arms around y'all during this hard time.
Wesley Lalleman
January 6, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 4, 2022
