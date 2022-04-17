Menu
James B. Buck
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Buck, James B.

October 17, 1965 - April 13, 2022

Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, gone too soon. Survived by wife of 31 years, Jayne; children: Briana, Brody and Breleigh; and his Wisconsin siblings.

CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE begins with VISITATION on Saturday, April 30th, from 12Noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
