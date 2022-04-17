Buck, James B.
October 17, 1965 - April 13, 2022
Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, gone too soon. Survived by wife of 31 years, Jayne; children: Briana, Brody and Breleigh; and his Wisconsin siblings.
CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE begins with VISITATION on Saturday, April 30th, from 12Noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.