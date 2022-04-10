Menu
LtCol Usaf James G. Caldwell Ret
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 14 2022
11:00a.m.
St. James United Methodist Church
Caldwell, James G. - LtCol USAF (Ret)

June 14, 1933 - April 3, 2022

Age 88. Preceded in death by son, James G. Caldwell; sister, Mary Greiner. Survived by wife of 66 years, Nancy; children, Richard Caldwell, Barbara Stephens, and Stephen Caldwell (Greta); daughter-in-law, Sharon Leskanic; and grandchildren: Sarah and Kathryn Caldwell, Hunter, Joshua, and David Stephens, and Madeleine Caldwell.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 14, 11am, St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James United Methodist Church (www.stjamesumc.church), or Bellevue Rotary Club (www.bellevuerotary.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. James United Methodist Church
1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
