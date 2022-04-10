Caldwell, James G. - LtCol USAF (Ret)
June 14, 1933 - April 3, 2022
Age 88. Preceded in death by son, James G. Caldwell; sister, Mary Greiner. Survived by wife of 66 years, Nancy; children, Richard Caldwell, Barbara Stephens, and Stephen Caldwell (Greta); daughter-in-law, Sharon Leskanic; and grandchildren: Sarah and Kathryn Caldwell, Hunter, Joshua, and David Stephens, and Madeleine Caldwell.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 14, 11am, St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James United Methodist Church (www.stjamesumc.church), or Bellevue Rotary Club (www.bellevuerotary.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.