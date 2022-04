Caldwell, James G. - LtCol USAF (Ret)June 14, 1933 - April 3, 2022Age 88. Preceded in death by son, James G. Caldwell; sister, Mary Greiner. Survived by wife of 66 years, Nancy; children, Richard Caldwell, Barbara Stephens, and Stephen Caldwell (Greta); daughter-in-law, Sharon Leskanic; and grandchildren: Sarah and Kathryn Caldwell, Hunter, Joshua, and David Stephens, and Madeleine Caldwell.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 14, 11am, St. James United Methodist Church, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James United Methodist Church (www.stjamesumc.church), or Bellevue Rotary Club ( www.bellevuerotary.org ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com