Green, James D. "Jerry"
July 31, 1931 - November 11, 2020
Age 89. Formerly of Omaha, NE, presently of Highlands Ranch, CO. Proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, Korean War. Preceded in death by parents, Doris and James E. (Jim) Green, brother Robert (Bobby) Green. Survived by daughter, Cynthia L. England (Dan); sons, Rick J. Green and Randelle W. Green (Gabriela); grandchildren, Shayla Reichert (Dominick), Chase Savage, Dakota Green; great-grandchildren, Braedan and Brielle Reichert.
Cynthia can be reached at 720.234.7040, or [email protected]
Randelle can be reached at [email protected]
SERVICES will be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.