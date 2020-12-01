Jim was a good friend and a supporter of our work with Encouragement Unlimited, Inc. here in Lincoln. I worked as a legal assistant in his office for about a year helping him with legal correspondence. It was a great time and a way to give back to a man who had given to me.



We attended church together at Christ Temple Mission Church and I know he loved the Lord. His work with the retired football players put him in a position to be a help to those men who needed help after giving so much of themselves for the game. Jim wanted only the best for them, not for himself.



We will miss Jim and are thankful that God bless us with the years we had together. Our love and prayers to Kim in this difficult time.

Pastor John Harris Friend November 30, 2020