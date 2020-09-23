Menu
James Dominic Nesci
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
Nesci, James Dominic

August 10, 1919 - September 20, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials contributions may be sent to Project Pink'd, Inc., 4089 So. 84th St. #108 Omaha, NE 68127 or online at projectpinkd.org.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Sep
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St.
Alan Bos
Friend
September 22, 2020
Alan Bos
September 22, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFSW District 10 Chaplain
Francis Durham
Friend
September 22, 2020
Doris Christensen
September 22, 2020
Kimberly Christensen
September 21, 2020
Dennis Guinn
September 21, 2020
Marian Holden
September 21, 2020
Warm thoughts and heartfelt sympathy to the family. An amazing man full of life. May he now rest in eternal peace. Love to all, Loretta Davis
Loretta Davis
Friend
September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Your family will love you and miss you always. Our sincere condolences to Julie and the whole family!
Karen Carlson, Mike Horton, Kirsten, Ty, and Trent
Friend
September 21, 2020
David George
September 21, 2020
My Sympathies for the entire family. Jim was a great man, always a smile on his face and joke in his heart. He will be missed.
Teena Wilson
Friend
September 21, 2020