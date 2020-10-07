Menu
James E. Chamberlain
Chamberlain, James E.

March 8, 1935 - September 27, 2020

VISITATION begins on Wednesday, October 7th, at 9am at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 10:30am, and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:15am. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. The family requests masks and social distancing. Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Cathedral.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th St.
Oct
7
Vigil
10:30a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th St.
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Jim, so very sorry for you and your family. My prayers are with you at this time.
Marcia Smart Dethlefs
October 6, 2020
As one of the St. Cecilias classmates of Jimmys, we had countless hours together in the home on 38th Avenue playing darts and pool with Mary Jane and Big Jim making sure we stayed out of trouble. Some of my warmest visual memories of Mr. Chamberlain were when he would give us a lesson in dart throwing and tell us about the Notre Dame football team and the real history in the photos and momentos on the walls of the basement Rec room. Cherished times - I believe I can relate with the other core characters of Jimmys crowd through grade school and high school, we grew up in friendly confines under the Chamberlains roof-and are much better for this familys impact on all of us.
Ted Fogarty
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 4, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Jim's passing. We were best friends in school playing, sports , hunting and having good times together. Our Condolence to Mary Jane & Family, Pat , Charles Chamberlain Families. Rollie & Joyce Eaton
Rollie & Joyce Eaton
October 4, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
October 4, 2020
I am offering my sympathy as I went to school with JIm's sister Pat. I didn't know Jim well, but the Chamberlain family were all great people.
Ron Kukal
October 3, 2020
47 Chev- Road trip- Room mate- Brew master- Yankton S D- many more
Jim & Andrea Curran
Friend
October 1, 2020
J. M. Curran
October 1, 2020
Thinking of you all during this time. Many wonderful memories through the years. Jim was a good man and he will be missed.
Jim Costello and family
September 30, 2020