Chamberlain, James E.
March 8, 1935 - September 27, 2020
VISITATION begins on Wednesday, October 7th, at 9am at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 10:30am, and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:15am. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. The family requests masks and social distancing. Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Cathedral.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.