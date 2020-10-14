Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James E. Hemenway
Hemenway, James E.

Age 83 - October 11, 2020

VISITATION: Thursday, October 15, 4-6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16, 10am, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St.) COMMITTAL SERVICE at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 S 42nd St.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.