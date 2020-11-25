Champion, James H. "Jim"
December 3, 1951 - November 23, 2020
Preceded in death by parents; brother, Bill Champion. Survived by wife, Debra Champion; children, James, Jr., Heather, Matthew, Nikki, David, Denise, John, Phillip and Kathryn; brother-in-law, David Johnson; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
No Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.