James H. "Jim" Champion
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Champion, James H. "Jim"

December 3, 1951 - November 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Bill Champion. Survived by wife, Debra Champion; children, James, Jr., Heather, Matthew, Nikki, David, Denise, John, Phillip and Kathryn; brother-in-law, David Johnson; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

No Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
