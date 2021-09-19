Hewson, James Robert "Bob", M.D.



September 23, 1932 - September 14, 2021



Bob passed away at his home in Omaha, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Matty and James Hewson; sister, Eunice Strait. He is survived by wife, Nancy Hewson; a blended family of nine children, Martha Bukwich of Columbia SC, Mike Hewson of Omaha, Jerry Hewson of Columbia SC, Patrick Hewson of Carbondale IL, Kathy Birnie of Columbia SC, Tim Hewson of Columbia SC, Terri Burris of Hot Springs SD, Vicki Hankey of Wylie TX, and Tracie Lerfald of Vermillion SD; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.



A Private CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Open Door Mission.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.