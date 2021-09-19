Bob passed away at his home in Omaha, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Matty and James Hewson; sister, Eunice Strait. He is survived by wife, Nancy Hewson; a blended family of nine children, Martha Bukwich of Columbia SC, Mike Hewson of Omaha, Jerry Hewson of Columbia SC, Patrick Hewson of Carbondale IL, Kathy Birnie of Columbia SC, Tim Hewson of Columbia SC, Terri Burris of Hot Springs SD, Vicki Hankey of Wylie TX, and Tracie Lerfald of Vermillion SD; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A Private CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Open Door Mission.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Kathy and all y´all. I´m so very sorry for your loss. What a wonderful life he lived! What a wonderful blessing to have had a father like Bob. He´s with Our Father now, no more suffering. You will see him again. Always and forever in your hearts.
ANNE LAIRD
Friend
September 24, 2021
I worked with Dr Hewson beginning in 1975 until he left his role as Director of the Family Practice Residency in Columbia, SC. He hired me as the first RN for the program. I have many memories of our work together and bringing in a new class of residents every year. He was a very talented physician and I am grateful for his influence on the residency program. Sending my deepest sympathy to the family.
Carolyn Dockery Reed
Work
September 21, 2021
I WILL MISS HIM. A PLEASURE AT THE BRIDGE TABLE. WHEREVER HE IS, HE IS WELCOME TO PLAY IN MY GAME.