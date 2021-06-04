Menu
James B. Hohenstein
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hohenstein, James B.

August 7, 1948 - June 1, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, William and Lillian; brother, Doug; sister, Sarah Mertes. Survived by wife, Jill; children, Heather Blasing (Doug), Bryan Hohenstein II (Kari), Tara Sprakel (Luke), Morgan Timperley (Dylan), Brandon Hohenstein; grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Brett, Kelsey, Bradyn, Kamryn, Benjamin, Hudson and Landry; brother, William (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Vicki Hohenstein; many other family members and friends

Family will receive friends Sunday, June 6th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Monday, June 7th, 11am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church (2556 S. 138th Street). The family suggests memorials to the Church or to Habitat for Humanity

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Rejoice! Lutheran Church
2556 S. 138th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a shock to have just learned of Jim's passing. My heart goes out to Jill and the family. Jim was a great person, constant friend, and such a strong design talent. I have wonderful memories working with Jim on several HDR healthcare projects back in the old days. He will be sorely missed and always remembered.
Julian Jones
Work
June 22, 2021
My memories with Jim are endless, he was among the most genuine persons I ever had the privilege to work with! Jim was not only a master of hospital design regarding functionality but was also very much a master of architectural aesthetic design; very few had this comprehensive quality. But it was his kind and sincere relationship with others that will be his legacy. Friend and Co-HDR guy, Lynn Bonge
Lynn & Sandy Bonge
Work
June 6, 2021
Jill and Morgan, My sincere condolences to you. Jim was a good guy, and no doubt will be missed. Please let me know if I can do anything for you. My best to you and all! Mike Peterson
Mike Peterson
Friend
June 6, 2021
Jim and I grew up together and attended the same church and schools, including UNL. My condolences to Jill and the family. Jim was truly a unique personality. RIP
Dennis Summers
Friend
June 6, 2021
You will be lovingly remembered long past the beautiful buildings you designed.
Dennis Basich
Friend
June 5, 2021
My heart breaks for Jill. She loved him so much and he loved her more. The last few years of taking care of Uncle James has been hard on her but the next few are going to be even harder. You are ALWAYS welcome for a get-a-way in Florida Aunt Jill. I love you. Thoughts of comfort for ALL of those who´s lives were touched by James Hohenstein.
Heidi (Hohenstein) Bills, Niece
Family
June 5, 2021
Sad day. Prayers for all who knew and loved Jim.
Rol
Work
June 4, 2021
You and your loved one will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Camarra L Washington
June 4, 2021
