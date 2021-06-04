My heart breaks for Jill. She loved him so much and he loved her more. The last few years of taking care of Uncle James has been hard on her but the next few are going to be even harder. You are ALWAYS welcome for a get-a-way in Florida Aunt Jill. I love you. Thoughts of comfort for ALL of those who´s lives were touched by James Hohenstein.

Heidi (Hohenstein) Bills, Niece Family June 5, 2021