Hohenstein, James B.
August 7, 1948 - June 1, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, William and Lillian; brother, Doug; sister, Sarah Mertes. Survived by wife, Jill; children, Heather Blasing (Doug), Bryan Hohenstein II (Kari), Tara Sprakel (Luke), Morgan Timperley (Dylan), Brandon Hohenstein; grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Brett, Kelsey, Bradyn, Kamryn, Benjamin, Hudson and Landry; brother, William (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Vicki Hohenstein; many other family members and friends
Family will receive friends Sunday, June 6th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel
CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Monday, June 7th, 11am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church (2556 S. 138th Street). The family suggests memorials to the Church or to Habitat for Humanity
