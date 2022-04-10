Hunter, James R. "Jim"
May 14, 1931 - April 8, 2022
Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Delores P. Hunter. Survived by daughters: Cheryl Iverson (Rich), Sandy Harrill (Dave), and Debbie Madsen (Mike); and eleven grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, April 12th, from 12Noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park with Military Honors.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.