James R. "Jim" Hunter
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hunter, James R. "Jim"

May 14, 1931 - April 8, 2022

Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Delores P. Hunter. Survived by daughters: Cheryl Iverson (Rich), Sandy Harrill (Dave), and Debbie Madsen (Mike); and eleven grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, April 12th, from 12Noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park with Military Honors.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
