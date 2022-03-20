Menu
James M. Jacoby
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Jacoby, James M.

March 9, 1935 - March 15, 2022

Veteran of U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Glovis Jacoby; son, Daniel; and brother, Richard. Survived by wife of 65 years, Mary Jacoby; sons, David Jacoby and Michael Jacoby (Colleen); granddaughter, Jennifer Lane (Michael); grandson, James Jacoby.

PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE for family only at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
March 23, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
I am so sad and sorry to hear we lost a such a good friend and family member. Mary I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Patsy Robinson
Family
March 21, 2022
