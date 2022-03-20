Jacoby, James M.March 9, 1935 - March 15, 2022Veteran of U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Glovis Jacoby; son, Daniel; and brother, Richard. Survived by wife of 65 years, Mary Jacoby; sons, David Jacoby and Michael Jacoby (Colleen); granddaughter, Jennifer Lane (Michael); grandson, James Jacoby.PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE for family only at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com