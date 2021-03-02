Menu
James N. Jarecki
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Jarecki, James N.

October 7, 1944 - February 26, 2021

Age 76. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Lucille (Eller) Jarecki; and brother, Ronald Jarecki – of Omaha.

Survived by wife, Margie; sons, Rick and Jerry (Victoria); daughter, Jamie; grandchildren: LeeAnn Merrett (Caleb), Ricky Green, Samantha Green, Rebecca Green, Nicholas Jarecki, and Faith Green; great-grandchildren, Guinevere, Dawson, and Matthew.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 4th, 10:30am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Natalie Blanke and Family
March 2, 2021
