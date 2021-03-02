Jarecki, James N.



October 7, 1944 - February 26, 2021



Age 76. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Lucille (Eller) Jarecki; and brother, Ronald Jarecki – of Omaha.



Survived by wife, Margie; sons, Rick and Jerry (Victoria); daughter, Jamie; grandchildren: LeeAnn Merrett (Caleb), Ricky Green, Samantha Green, Rebecca Green, Nicholas Jarecki, and Faith Green; great-grandchildren, Guinevere, Dawson, and Matthew.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 4th, 10:30am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.



Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.