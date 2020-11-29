Mathisen, James "Jim"
September 24, 1970 - November 26, 2020
Omaha. Survived by wife, Tracy; children, Mady and Gabe; parents, Don and Wanda Mathisen; brother, Tim; father and mother-in law, David and Sharon Dickman; sister and brother-in-law, Marcy and Brian Berry; niece and nephew, Britney and Patrick; and other loving family and friends.
PUBLIC VISITATION Wednesday 2-7pm at 108th Chapel. Private Family Service 10am Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St Omaha, NE. Interment Flower Hill Cemetery, Omaha, NE. To view the livestream of the service, go to: Saint Michael Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers memorials to Saint Michael Lutheran, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, or a college fund for the children has been established at Edward Jones 7635 Main Street, Ralston, NE 68127.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.