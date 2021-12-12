Johnson, James Joseph "Jim"



January 3, 1965 - December 2, 2021



Age 56. We lost Jim to a short battle with Covid-19. Jim lived most of his life in Bellevue. He graduated from Boys Town and later from Community College at Milford. Jim had many fun jobs in his life and got to experience many bands and meet all sorts of people because of it.



Preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; and step-father, George "Jose" Gonzalez; step-brother, George Gonzalez; aunt, Barbara Lambries; uncle, Ed Zielinski; and cousin, Michael Zielinski. Survived by brother, Fred (Lisette) Johnson; step-siblings, Corina Morino, Salvador (Elizabeth) Gonzalez, Raymon Gonzalez, Laura (Clarence) Jones, Dina (Angel) Maqueda, and Moises Gonzalez; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Friday, December 17, 1pm, at the Bellevue Masonic Lodge, 1908 Franklin St. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Johnson obituary. Memorials to be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.