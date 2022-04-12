Menu
James W. Keeler
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Keeler, James W.

Age 91

James W. Keeler, of Fremont, NE. Survived by wife, Muriel, Fremont; daughters, Lisa Renner-Ellermeier (Randy Kremlacek), Linwood and Linda (Dennis) Brichacek, Schuyler, NE; son, Terry (Rebecca) Keeler, Houston, TX; 4 step-children; sister, Leatha Mumm, Yutan, NE; 6 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 1pm, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, from 5-7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE.

Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
