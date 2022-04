Keeler, James W.Age 91James W. Keeler, of Fremont, NE. Survived by wife, Muriel, Fremont; daughters, Lisa Renner-Ellermeier (Randy Kremlacek), Linwood and Linda (Dennis) Brichacek, Schuyler, NE; son, Terry (Rebecca) Keeler, Houston, TX; 4 step-children; sister, Leatha Mumm, Yutan, NE; 6 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 1pm, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, from 5-7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE.Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490