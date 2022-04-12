Keeler, James W.
Age 91
James W. Keeler, of Fremont, NE. Survived by wife, Muriel, Fremont; daughters, Lisa Renner-Ellermeier (Randy Kremlacek), Linwood and Linda (Dennis) Brichacek, Schuyler, NE; son, Terry (Rebecca) Keeler, Houston, TX; 4 step-children; sister, Leatha Mumm, Yutan, NE; 6 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 1pm, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, from 5-7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE.
Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.