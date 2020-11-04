Menu
James Kennedy "Jim" Lewis
Lewis, James Kennedy "Jim"

Age 78

James "Jim" Kennedy Lewis, of North Bend, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Please join us for a MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Park at 9th and Main in North Bend, NE. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE gathering will follow from 11:45- 2pm at the VFW Hall, 652 N. Main St., North Bend, NE.

MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL

1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | 402-652-8159
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
