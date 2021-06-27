I was blessed to have known Jim while I worked at the Omaha Playhouse. He added not only talent but as was mentioned, an unsurpassed exuberance. His laugh, his smile, and simple kindness were what I remember most. My truest sympathy go to Jim´s family...how your hearts must ache, but please remember most of all how much you were loved. To all who knew him, Jim will never be forgotten.

Kathryn Wilson June 28, 2021