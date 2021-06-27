Kielian, James
Age 66 - June 2021
James Kielian unexpectedly passed away in New York in June 2021 due to complications after surgery. Jim was the son of the late Clemens and Sylvia Kielian and grew up in Omaha, attending Creighton Prep High School. He graduated with a BS in Civil and Structural Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and worked for 8 years as an engineer for HDR in Omaha. He then moved to New York City where he worked as an engineer, first with Vollmer Associates and then as a senior associate with Stantec Consulting. During this time he worked on many projects in and around the city, and these bear his stamp. Jim was a dedicated and hard-working engineer who was a wonderful colleague and an important mentor.
Jim was a bright light in this world, a loving husband, father, family member and friend, and a true Renaissance man. He lived a life of exuberance and adventure and was a world traveler, resulting in an ongoing appreciation and love of other cultures. Jim's love of life turned every encounter into an adventure with his energy, intelligence, passion and joy. His infectious laugh was legendary as was his poetry.
Jim's high school gymnastics career later morphed into his involvement with dance and musical theater. He participated in many productions at the Omaha Community Playhouse and continued his artistic pursuits in New York City, singing with the Glass Menagerie Chorus.
Jim was a man of true integrity and deep character. His generosity and devotion to family and friends were only surpassed by his love for his wife and children. Jim's joyous and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his large extended family and his many friends and colleagues.
Jim's loving family includes his wife, Susan Glass; and his children, Samuel and Sophie Kielian; his sisters, Marianne Kielian-Gilbert, Nancy Kielian and Margaret Kielian; his mother-in-law, Esther Glass; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and his beloved nephews and nieces.
Donations in memory of Jim Kielian may be made to the Omaha Community Playhouse (https://www.omahaplayhouse.com/support/view/donatenow/
) or the American Cancer Society
(https://donate3.cancer.org/
). A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a future time in New York City.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.