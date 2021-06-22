Kostka, James E. "Jim"
October 5, 1928 - June 21, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Marcine; parents, Louis and Stephania; brothers: Louis, Frank, Charles, George; sisters: Stephanie Madison, Mildred Weiss, Helen Vesely. Survived by sister, Betty Fulton; stepdaughter, Marsha Boganowski; stepsons, Ted and Dave; many step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Thursday, 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION begins Thursday 10am. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.