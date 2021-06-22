Please accept our most sincere sympathy on the Passing of Jim Kostka. Sorry we missed his date of passing. We will always remember Jim and his Love for Czech music. He loved to play his accordion and intertain his friends & family,with his music & jokes. He loved playing Keno with his wife Marcine. They both will be greatly missed. God Bless You, Jim & Marcine, and and Your Family.

Francis & Joan Pavel Friend June 26, 2021