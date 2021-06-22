Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. "Jim" Kostka
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Kostka, James E. "Jim"

October 5, 1928 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Marcine; parents, Louis and Stephania; brothers: Louis, Frank, Charles, George; sisters: Stephanie Madison, Mildred Weiss, Helen Vesely. Survived by sister, Betty Fulton; stepdaughter, Marsha Boganowski; stepsons, Ted and Dave; many step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Thursday, 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION begins Thursday 10am. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jun
24
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept our most sincere sympathy on the Passing of Jim Kostka. Sorry we missed his date of passing. We will always remember Jim and his Love for Czech music. He loved to play his accordion and intertain his friends & family,with his music & jokes. He loved playing Keno with his wife Marcine. They both will be greatly missed. God Bless You, Jim & Marcine, and and Your Family.
Francis & Joan Pavel
Friend
June 26, 2021
I have many great Kostka memories! Jim and Marcie were alot of fun and always nice to me. Probably because of my Dad Mutz Sedlak. RIP Jim
Tom Sedlak
Friend
June 22, 2021
God bless you Uncle Jim, what a reunion you will have, may you rest in peace!
Janelle Kostka Serafini
Family
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results