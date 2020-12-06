Page, James L.February 23, 1925 - December 2, 2020Survived by Loving wife of 57 years, Diane, together creating Page Construction of 50 plus years. He was a mentor to many including, great-nephew, Jimmy Kelly; other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by parents; 12 siblings; various pets: Corkey and latest being his Maggie Doggie.Many Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Immanuel Fontenelle Care Center.NO SCHEDULED SERVICESForest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000