Page, James L.
February 23, 1925 - December 2, 2020
Survived by Loving wife of 57 years, Diane, together creating Page Construction of 50 plus years. He was a mentor to many including, great-nephew, Jimmy Kelly; other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by parents; 12 siblings; various pets: Corkey and latest being his Maggie Doggie.
Many Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Immanuel Fontenelle Care Center.
NO SCHEDULED SERVICES
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.