Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. "Jim" Linenbrink
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Linenbrink, James R. "Jim"

June 20, 1935 - January 11, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Lorraine (Nollette) Linenbrink. Survived by daughters, Amy Vogel, Ann (Casey) Hoffman, Ava (Trevor) Fiala, and Abi (Joe) Croskey; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 5 sisters; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Lacey.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, 5-7pm with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, January 17 at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
16
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 17, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 15, 2022
Maureen, Matt, Oscar & Hector
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the Linenbrink family. May Jim Rest In Peace.
Nancy Olderog
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results