Linenbrink, James R. "Jim"
June 20, 1935 - January 11, 2022
Preceded in death by wife, Lorraine (Nollette) Linenbrink. Survived by daughters, Amy Vogel, Ann (Casey) Hoffman, Ava (Trevor) Fiala, and Abi (Joe) Croskey; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; 5 sisters; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Lacey.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, 5-7pm with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, January 17 at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Interment to follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
