Skaja, James M.94 Years OldJim was a proud Atomic Veteran and member of Legion of Mary and Perpetual Adoration at St. Mary's, Bellevue for many years.Jim passed away November 14, 2020 of natural causes.Preceded in death by Loving Wife, Dora "Jean."Survived by Son, Timothy (Sandy), Vail, AZ; Daughters, Teresa (David) Handle, Papillion, Tammy (David) Chalek, Bellevue, Lisa (Eric) Goldapp, Papillion; Grandchildren, Jimmy Skaja, Melissa (Aaron) Brown, Danielle (Tom) Lechtenberg, Kristin (Brandon) Fisicaro, Melanie Colanino, Matthew Hanna, Kyle (Kim) Chalek, Kurt (Brianna) Chalek, Payton Goldapp; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and Sister, LaVerne Johnson, Phoenix, AZ.Jim unselfishly donated his body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska to be used for medical research.Celebration of Life to be held in the spring.Memorials suggested to St. Mary's Church, Bellevue or Volunteer Services at Omaha VA Medical Center.