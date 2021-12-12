Macaitis, James C., Jr
October 19, 1947 - December 10, 2021
Preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and James C. Macaitis, Sr.
Survived by sons, Jeff Macaitis, and A.J (Tessa) Macaitis; daughters, Debi (Raymond) Flume, Tracy (Darren) Dean, and Toni (Brian) Ellis; 10 grandchildren; brother, Matt (Marlene) Macaitis; sisters, Ellen (Mick) Voss, Micheline (Denny) Ratigan, and Chris (Bob) Mahoney; dear friends, John Beers and Doyle Ollis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
VISITATION: Monday, December 13, starting at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 14, at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36th & X Str). INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. To view live broadcast of Services, go to Funeral Home website.
