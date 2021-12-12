Menu
James C. Macaitis Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Macaitis, James C., Jr

October 19, 1947 - December 10, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and James C. Macaitis, Sr.

Survived by sons, Jeff Macaitis, and A.J (Tessa) Macaitis; daughters, Debi (Raymond) Flume, Tracy (Darren) Dean, and Toni (Brian) Ellis; 10 grandchildren; brother, Matt (Marlene) Macaitis; sisters, Ellen (Mick) Voss, Micheline (Denny) Ratigan, and Chris (Bob) Mahoney; dear friends, John Beers and Doyle Ollis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

VISITATION: Monday, December 13, starting at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 14, at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36th & X Str). INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. To view live broadcast of Services, go to Funeral Home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
36th & X Str, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim.. you treated me like an old friend from the first minute I met you. You were absolutely genuine and authentic and one of the best SOBs (South O Boy) around. I'm glad I knew you.
Bob Neussendorfer
Friend
December 14, 2021
Jim was our real estate agent for our first home. He was kind, personable, witty and knowledgeable. We are so very saddened to hear of his passing and will always remember his kindness.
Molly & Tyler Barnes
Friend
December 14, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Macaitis family.
jim kubovy
School
December 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Pam Collins Prchal
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with the Macaitis family´s
Linda Bowen
December 13, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. My deepest sympathy to the Macaitis family. Jim was a classmate, teammate and wonderful friend. We will all miss him. Rest In Peace Jim
Dan Klepper
Friend
December 13, 2021
Will miss JIM and playing golf with him.....a very easy going person !
joseph r rouse
December 12, 2021
May your memories help you through this difficult time
Joyce Zbylut
December 12, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. Jim will be greatly missed.
Chuck Janousek
School
December 12, 2021
Patty, ashley, Natalie
December 12, 2021
Matt syas
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results