Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Manners
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Manners, James E.

April 7, 1932 - September 7, 2021

Age 89. Jim passed peacefully with his loving wife of 66 years, Kathy, by his side. He grew up in North Platte, NE and joined the Air Force shortly after graduation. He was sent to London on assignment, where he fell in love with Kathy and the Brits. After his military service ended, he decided to stay in England to start a family. Eventually, he moved the family back stateside where he worked in Finance in several cities in the Midwest. Jim chose to return to his roots and moved back to Nebraska where he retired. He was an avid fisherman, baseball coach, Husker fan and distance runner, competing well into his seventies. Jim will be dearly missed by his loving family, his friends at Heritage Ridge, and his old running buddies. Survived by wife Kathy; sons, Mike Manners (Liz) of Minnesota, and Russ Manners (Mary Ann) of Omaha; four loving grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Jim's life will be Celebrated in a Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fontanelle Forrest, or Columban Fathers, Bellevue.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with Mr Manners on Offutt. He was a very nice man and very smart. He loved his family greatly. My condolences.
Donna Jeanette Rush
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results