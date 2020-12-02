Avary, James N. "Jim"
September 26, 1944 - November 30, 2020
Jim was a Sergeant in the Nebraska State Patrol, retiring in 1994 after 26 years of service.
Preceded in death by parents, Jesse Lee and Shirley C. (Hicks) Avary. Survived by wife, Karen Avary; son, James Lee Avary (Nadine).
VISITATION: Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. COVID restrictions will be enforced and masks are required. To livestream the service and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.