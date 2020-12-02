Menu
James N. "Jim" Avary
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Avary, James N. "Jim"

September 26, 1944 - November 30, 2020

Jim was a Sergeant in the Nebraska State Patrol, retiring in 1994 after 26 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Jesse Lee and Shirley C. (Hicks) Avary. Survived by wife, Karen Avary; son, James Lee Avary (Nadine).

VISITATION: Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. COVID restrictions will be enforced and masks are required. To livestream the service and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jim was one of the best, a great guy
john owens
December 2, 2020