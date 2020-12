Avary, James N. "Jim"September 26, 1944 - November 30, 2020Jim was a Sergeant in the Nebraska State Patrol, retiring in 1994 after 26 years of service.Preceded in death by parents, Jesse Lee and Shirley C. (Hicks) Avary. Survived by wife, Karen Avary; son, James Lee Avary (Nadine).VISITATION: Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. COVID restrictions will be enforced and masks are required. To livestream the service and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400