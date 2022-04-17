Nelle, James A.September 1, 1934 - March 17, 2022Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Suzanne (Shea) Nelle; son, Steve (Sandy) Nelle; daughters, Susan Simpson, Elizabeth Cohos; and Theresa Crino; grandchildren; sister, Jean Mahannah; sister-in-law, Margaret Nelle; many nieces and nephews.GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: 10am Thursday, April 21, at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11:30am at St Robert Bellaramine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St, Omaha.ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319