James A. Nelle
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
Nelle, James A.

September 1, 1934 - March 17, 2022

Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Suzanne (Shea) Nelle; son, Steve (Sandy) Nelle; daughters, Susan Simpson, Elizabeth Cohos; and Theresa Crino; grandchildren; sister, Jean Mahannah; sister-in-law, Margaret Nelle; many nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: 10am Thursday, April 21, at Omaha National Cemetery, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11:30am at St Robert Bellaramine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St, Omaha.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St Robert Bellaramine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St, Omaha, NE
Apr
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
