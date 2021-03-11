Age 72, born in Omaha Nebraska. He graduated from Central High School in 1966 and attended University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He was an Eagle Scout growing up and treasured his family above all else. He was President and owner of Nielsen Construction Company and belonged to St. Michael's Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen; and his children: Marnie (Jeff Meurrens), Kimberly, (Todd Pemberton), Angela Ford; stepdaughter, Kristin Loeb; grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, Jacob, Kayla, Brianna, Garrison, Adam and Aiden; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Darlene Nielsen; grandson, Alex Meurrens; stepdaughter, Heather Loeb; and son-in-law, Gary Ford.
The family will have a private funeral and burial due to Covid. A celebration of life party will be in June. Donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Research Foundation appreciated.
Uncle Jim was a wonderful guy and we will greatly miss is smile, and wit. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives.
Anthony & Jasmin Prime
March 11, 2021
Your Indy Podiatry Family
March 11, 2021
I was a classmate of Jim's at Central High School. Remember him as a really nice guy. Managed to spend time with Jim and the rest of his buddies - Mike Aken, Gary Schmidt and Jim Talcott. A good time was had by all.