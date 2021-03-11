Nielsen, James W.



March 9, 2021



Age 72, born in Omaha Nebraska. He graduated from Central High School in 1966 and attended University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He was an Eagle Scout growing up and treasured his family above all else. He was President and owner of Nielsen Construction Company and belonged to St. Michael's Lutheran Church.



He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen; and his children: Marnie (Jeff Meurrens), Kimberly, (Todd Pemberton), Angela Ford; stepdaughter, Kristin Loeb; grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, Jacob, Kayla, Brianna, Garrison, Adam and Aiden; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Darlene Nielsen; grandson, Alex Meurrens; stepdaughter, Heather Loeb; and son-in-law, Gary Ford.



The family will have a private funeral and burial due to Covid. A celebration of life party will be in June. Donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Research Foundation appreciated.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.