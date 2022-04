Novak, James E., Jr.December 30, 1963 - March 28, 2021Preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Novak; mother, Margarite; and brothers, Scott Patrick and Scott Joseph. Survived by his father, James Novak, Sr.; sons, Charles (Carli) Maynard, Cain (Jacki) Maynard, and Ricky (Kyla) Maynard; grandchildren, Aleze, Sage and Avery, and Mercedes and Hailey; sister, Jamie (Eugene) Tietz; sister-in-law, Paula Novak; his extended family; and many good friends.CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday 6:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family Thursday from 5-7pm, also at the 72nd Street Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , or the American Cancer Society John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com