Novak, James E., Jr.
December 30, 1963 - March 28, 2021
Preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Novak; mother, Margarite; and brothers, Scott Patrick and Scott Joseph. Survived by his father, James Novak, Sr.; sons, Charles (Carli) Maynard, Cain (Jacki) Maynard, and Ricky (Kyla) Maynard; grandchildren, Aleze, Sage and Avery, and Mercedes and Hailey; sister, Jamie (Eugene) Tietz; sister-in-law, Paula Novak; his extended family; and many good friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday 6:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family Thursday from 5-7pm, also at the 72nd Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the American Cancer Society
.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2021.