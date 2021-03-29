Menu
James E. Novak Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Novak, James E., Jr.

December 30, 1963 - March 28, 2021

Preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Novak; mother, Margarite; and brothers, Scott Patrick and Scott Joseph. Survived by his father, James Novak, Sr.; sons, Charles (Carli) Maynard, Cain (Jacki) Maynard, and Ricky (Kyla) Maynard; grandchildren, Aleze, Sage and Avery, and Mercedes and Hailey; sister, Jamie (Eugene) Tietz; sister-in-law, Paula Novak; his extended family; and many good friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday 6:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family Thursday from 5-7pm, also at the 72nd Street Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
72nd Street Chapel
NE
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
72nd Street Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Novak Family sorry to hear about Jim, he was a good friend growing up in upland park area, R.I.P. good friend my thoughts and prayers are with the family
Mike Botos
March 30, 2021
