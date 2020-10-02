Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James O. Cast
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Cast, James O.

June 11, 1939 - September 27, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Catherine Cast; brother, Artway Cast; sisters: Pearlie Mae Franklin, Janet Cast, Georgia Cast-Weber. Survived by wife, Jeanette Newby Cast; daughters, Cassandra and Cynthia Cast of Boston; 3 stepdaughters: Tracey Newby, Ronetta (Mark) Newby-Butts of Montgomery, AL; Shanna Newby; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Katie Martin, Sharon Williams, Eloise Lewis, John (Kathy) Cast, Byas (Lana) Cast, William (Barbara) Cast; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

SERVICES: 2pm Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2404 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68111. Interment at Northridge Cemetery, Millington, TN.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ
2404 Fort St., Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.