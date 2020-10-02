Cast, James O.June 11, 1939 - September 27, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Catherine Cast; brother, Artway Cast; sisters: Pearlie Mae Franklin, Janet Cast, Georgia Cast-Weber. Survived by wife, Jeanette Newby Cast; daughters, Cassandra and Cynthia Cast of Boston; 3 stepdaughters: Tracey Newby, Ronetta (Mark) Newby-Butts of Montgomery, AL; Shanna Newby; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Katie Martin, Sharon Williams, Eloise Lewis, John (Kathy) Cast, Byas (Lana) Cast, William (Barbara) Cast; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.SERVICES: 2pm Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2404 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68111. Interment at Northridge Cemetery, Millington, TN.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152