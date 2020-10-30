Menu
James Patrick "Pat" Broderick
Broderick, James Patrick "Pat"

August 23, 1940 - October 26, 2020

Passed away from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Preceeded in death by parents, Ines and Jim, sister, Katy. Survived by brothers, Greg (Barb), Mark (Cathy) and sister Jean M. Lawler-Dineen (Bill), many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Pat had degrees in philosophy, theology, law, and computer science. He was always a student and enjoyed writing poetry.

Private services at time of inurnment. Memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road

402-333-7200

www.Crosby-burket.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
