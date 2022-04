Pochop, James M.March 31, 1929 - January 7, 2022Preceded in death by wife, Herta. Survived by many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Tuesday 10am with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com